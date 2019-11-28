UrduPoint.com
US Airport Police Block Chinese Researcher From Stealing Sensitive Data - Border Agency

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Airport Police Block Chinese Researcher From Stealing Sensitive Data - Border Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Security officers at the Detroit airport turned back a Chinese national who wanted to collect data on sensitive technologies from US companies, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"During her questioning, it was revealed that she planned to use her visit as a research scholar to probe US companies for data regarding sensitive technologies.

The traveler then admitted that she planned to take the data back to China to implement those proprietary processes there," the release said.

Upon discovering that her stated intent went far beyond the scope of activities allowed by her visa classification, CBP Officers allowed her to withdraw her application for admission and she was returned to China.

CBP Acting Port Director Robert Larkin in the release said preventing intellectual property theft is a major trade priority for the United States.

