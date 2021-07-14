UrduPoint.com
US, Allies Can Build Technological Future Together - Sullivan

Daniyal Sohail 48 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United States and its allies are capable of building a technological future together, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at the Global Emerging Technology Summit on Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, America united at home and with our friends can build the technological future ...

for the United States and for our fellow democracies," Sullivan said during the summit organized by the National Security Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

Sullivan hailed the potential of the US-EU trade and technology council, which aims is to drive digital transformation and work together on new technologies. The technology council was agreed upon during the June 2021 EU-US summit.

The Global Emerging Technology Summit brings together officials from across the globe, as well as members of international organizations to discuss global technological and Artificial Intelligence trends.

