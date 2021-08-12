UrduPoint.com

US Allows Some Activities In Support Of Internet Access In Cuba - Treasury

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Allows Some Activities in Support of Internet Access in Cuba - Treasury

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US government has approved of some activities that support  providing access to the internet in Cuba despite having prohibited transactions with that country, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday.

"While most transactions between persons subject to US jurisdiction and Cuba continue to be prohibited under the embargo, the US government allows for certain activities to support the Cuban people's access to information on the internet," the notice said.

The government t expressed a commitment to promoting the ability of the Cuban people to seek, receive and impart information by highlighting the most relevant exemptions and authorizations, the notice said.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) maintains several general licenses and other documents related to the provision of internet-based services in Cuba in order to provide access for information, the notice said.

The US government has accused the Cuban authorities of oppressing the country's opposition and restricting access to information, including during the recent protests in July.

"In response to these protests, the Cuban regime reacted with violence and repression, including by implementing measures to curb the flow of information over the internet in Cuba," the notice said.

Senior Biden administration official said in late July that the United States is currently in discussions with private sector firms on providing internet to the Cuban people and bypassing censors.

Related Topics

Internet United States Cuba July Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

1 hour ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

1 hour ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

1 hour ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.