US Allows Some Activities in Support of Internet Access in Cuba - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US government has approved of some activities that support providing access to the internet in Cuba despite having prohibited transactions with that country, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday.

"While most transactions between persons subject to US jurisdiction and Cuba continue to be prohibited under the embargo, the US government allows for certain activities to support the Cuban people's access to information on the internet," the notice said.

The government t expressed a commitment to promoting the ability of the Cuban people to seek, receive and impart information by highlighting the most relevant exemptions and authorizations, the notice said.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) maintains several general licenses and other documents related to the provision of internet-based services in Cuba in order to provide access for information, the notice said.

The US government has accused the Cuban authorities of oppressing the country's opposition and restricting access to information, including during the recent protests in July.

"In response to these protests, the Cuban regime reacted with violence and repression, including by implementing measures to curb the flow of information over the internet in Cuba," the notice said.

Senior Biden administration official said in late July that the United States is currently in discussions with private sector firms on providing internet to the Cuban people and bypassing censors.