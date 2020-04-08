US Astronaut Rules Out Possibility of Coronavirus Reaching International Space Station

US astronaut Christopher Cassidy, who is set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) with the next mission, said on Wednesday that he was sure the coronavirus pandemic would not get to the orbital outpost

"We are actually very confident that we are arriving in good health. We have been taken by great care of our medical team here in Star city in Kazakhstan," Cassidy said at a video press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency together with Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, when asked if he was sure that the coronavirus would not reach the ISS.

The astronaut added that he and other mission members maintained a very strict quarantine for about a month, and they all felt great.

The Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday. Apart from Cassidy, the crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. The expedition will last 196 days.