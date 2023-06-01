UrduPoint.com

US Astronauts On Space Station Preparing To Install More Solar Power Arrays - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NASA

Two US astronauts will be carrying out a pair of spacewalks later this month to add two additional solar power arrays to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA officials told a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Two US astronauts will be carrying out a pair of spacewalks later this month to add two additional solar power arrays to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA officials told a press conference on Thursday.

"We will be installing two (new) solar arrays," NASA Flight Director Diane Dailey told reporters.

The two spacewalks, or Extravehicular Activities (EVAs) will be carried out by NASA flight engineers Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg on June 9 and June 15, NASA said in an official blog.

Both roll-out solar arrays are currently packed inside the trunk of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft that is counting down to liftoff at 12:35 p.m (16:35). on Saturday, June 3 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the blog added. Dragon will arrive at the station for an automated docking to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the ISS at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, June 5, it said.

The spacewalks will be Bowen's ninth and Hoburg's first, the US space agency said.

Related Topics

Bowen SpaceX June From P

Recent Stories

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of C ..

Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony, Announcement of Cabinet Expected on June 3 - An ..

2 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any ..

Elon Musk Ends Visit to China Without Signing Any Tesla-Related Deals - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' pr ..

Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombud ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost ..

US Congressman Roy Requests Pentagon Provide Cost for 'Pride Month' Events - Let ..

2 minutes ago
 Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' ..

Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

2 minutes ago
 US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Tr ..

US, Taiwan Sign First Agreement Under Bilateral Trade Pact - USTR Office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.