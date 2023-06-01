US Astronauts on Space Station Preparing to Install More Solar Power Arrays - NASA

Two US astronauts will be carrying out a pair of spacewalks later this month to add two additional solar power arrays to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA officials told a press conference on Thursday

"We will be installing two (new) solar arrays," NASA Flight Director Diane Dailey told reporters.

The two spacewalks, or Extravehicular Activities (EVAs) will be carried out by NASA flight engineers Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg on June 9 and June 15, NASA said in an official blog.

Both roll-out solar arrays are currently packed inside the trunk of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft that is counting down to liftoff at 12:35 p.m (16:35). on Saturday, June 3 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the blog added. Dragon will arrive at the station for an automated docking to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the ISS at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, June 5, it said.

The spacewalks will be Bowen's ninth and Hoburg's first, the US space agency said.