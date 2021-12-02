UrduPoint.com

US Astronauts Performing Spacewalk To Replace Antenna System - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:29 PM

US Astronauts Performing Spacewalk to Replace Antenna System - NASA

American astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are performing a spacewalk on Thursday to replace an antenna system, NASA said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) American astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are performing a spacewalk on Thursday to replace an antenna system, NASA said.

The astronauts exited the International Space Station at 6:15 a.m. EST (11:15 GMT).

The spacewalk was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed due to a debris threat.

"Task complete! @AstroMarshburn and Kayla Barron successfully removed a failed S-band antenna from the @Space_Station's P-1 truss. Next, they'll stow it and retrieve the spare antenna for installation," NASA later wrote on Twitter.

The spacewalk is expected to last for 6.5 hours.

Related Topics

Twitter From

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

Arab League congratulates UAE on Golden Jubilee

33 minutes ago
 CTP launches crackdown on underage drivers

CTP launches crackdown on underage drivers

3 minutes ago
 India Reports 2 Cases of Omicron in Arrivals From ..

India Reports 2 Cases of Omicron in Arrivals From South Africa

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Points Out to UK Foreign Secretary That Pro ..

Lavrov Points Out to UK Foreign Secretary That Provocative Rhetoric Inadmissible

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court declares MDCAT mandatory for admissi ..

Supreme Court declares MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges

3 minutes ago
 Two siblings injured on road

Two siblings injured on road

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.