US Astronauts Performing Spacewalk To Replace Antenna System - NASA
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:29 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) American astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are performing a spacewalk on Thursday to replace an antenna system, NASA said.
The astronauts exited the International Space Station at 6:15 a.m. EST (11:15 GMT).
The spacewalk was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed due to a debris threat.
"Task complete! @AstroMarshburn and Kayla Barron successfully removed a failed S-band antenna from the @Space_Station's P-1 truss. Next, they'll stow it and retrieve the spare antenna for installation," NASA later wrote on Twitter.
The spacewalk is expected to last for 6.5 hours.