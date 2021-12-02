US Astronauts Performing Spacewalk to Replace Antenna System - NASA

American astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are performing a spacewalk on Thursday to replace an antenna system, NASA said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) American astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are performing a spacewalk on Thursday to replace an antenna system, NASA said.

The astronauts exited the International Space Station at 6:15 a.m. EST (11:15 GMT).

The spacewalk was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed due to a debris threat.

"Task complete! @AstroMarshburn and Kayla Barron successfully removed a failed S-band antenna from the @Space_Station's P-1 truss. Next, they'll stow it and retrieve the spare antenna for installation," NASA later wrote on Twitter.

The spacewalk is expected to last for 6.5 hours.