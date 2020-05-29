US Aviation Authority Issues Permission for SpaceX to Fly Starship Spacecraft Prototype

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 26 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a license for test flights of the reusable Starship prototype spacecraft built by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is planned to be used in interplanetary missions.

"Space Exploration Technologies [SpaceX] is authorized to conduct RLV [reusable launch vehicle] missions to launch the Starship Prototype Launch Vehicle.

The RLV missions authorized by this license commence and conclude at the Boca Chica launch and landing site, Boca Chica, Texas," FAA said in a statement.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and the Starship spacecraft. The system is designed to bring satellites, crews and cargo both to near-Earth orbits, and to the Moon and Mars. The space missions will be launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida. The facility for landing is located in Boca Chica.

