US Awards $325Mln Contract to Service E-8C Targeting Radar System - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US Air Force inked a $325 million contract to continue maintaining the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (STARS) on the fleet of E-8C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The 2021 contract executes the Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for the E-8C Joint stars fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator for total support and sustainment to the US Air Force," the release said.

The $325 million contract will provide program management, engineering technical support, aircrew and maintenance training, supply chain and spares management, technical data and publications, program depot maintenance and overall customer support, the release said.

The STARS fleet provides real-time battle management with wide-area moving target detection that enables warfighters to locate, track and classify surface targets in all weather conditions and at standoff distances, the release added.