UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Awards $325Mln Contract To Service E-8C Targeting Radar System - Northrop Grumman

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:18 PM

US Awards $325Mln Contract to Service E-8C Targeting Radar System - Northrop Grumman

The US Air Force inked a $325 million contract to continue maintaining the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (STARS) on the fleet of E-8C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US Air Force inked a $325 million contract to continue maintaining the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (STARS) on the fleet of E-8C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The 2021 contract executes the Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for the E-8C Joint stars fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator for total support and sustainment to the US Air Force," the release said.

The $325 million contract will provide program management, engineering technical support, aircrew and maintenance training, supply chain and spares management, technical data and publications, program depot maintenance and overall customer support, the release said.

The STARS fleet provides real-time battle management with wide-area moving target detection that enables warfighters to locate, track and classify surface targets in all weather conditions and at standoff distances, the release added.

Related Topics

Attack Weather All Million

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

6 minutes ago

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Securi ..

3 minutes ago

Over 80 killed in latest west Ethiopia attack

3 minutes ago

Swiss Gov't Extends COVID Restrictions Until End o ..

3 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in 11th-hour attempt to avoid govt c ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Receives First Batch of Moderna's COVID-19 ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.