Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Awards $4.9Bln Contract for 3 Next Generation Geosynchronous Satellites - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The US Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.9 billion contract for the manufacturing, test and delivery of three Next Generation Geosynchronous (NGG) satellites as part of the United States' initiative to develop a space-based missile warning system.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $4,934,360,150 undefinitized modification (P00034) to contract FA8810-18-C-0005 which consists of all work associated with the manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, and delivery of three Next Generation Geosynchronous (NGG) Earth orbiting space vehicles (SV), and delivery of ground mission unique software and ground sensor processing software," the release said on Monday.

Work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2028, the release said.

The United States and Russia are parties to the Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the militarization of space. China, India, the United Kingdom and over 100 other nations are also part of the treaty.

