US Awards $653Mln to United Launch, SpaceX for Space Launch Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Department of Defense said in a press release that it has awarded a combined $653 million in contracts to United Launch Services and Space Exploration for the US military space launch program.

"United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded task orders for $337,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract... Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded task orders for $316,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract," the release said on Friday.