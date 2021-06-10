US Awards Raytheon $3.1Bln Contract for F-15 Eagle Vision Radar System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US government awarded a $3.12 billion contract to Raytheon for the production of F-15 fighter jet radar systems, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California has been awarded a $3,120,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-15 Radar Eagle Vision.

This contract provides for the production, modernization and support of the F-15 APG-82 radar system to rapidly deliver and stay aligned with the F-15 weapon system program," the release said on Wednesday.

Work is expected to be completed by 2036, according to the Pentagon.