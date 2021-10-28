UrduPoint.com

US Ban On China Telecom Is 'malicious Suppression', Says Beijing

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:06 PM

US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression', says Beijing

A ban by the United States to stop China Telecom from operating in the country on national security concerns is "malicious suppression", Beijing said Thursday, warning it would damage a tentative thaw in relations

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A ban by the United States to stop China Telecom from operating in the country on national security concerns is "malicious suppression", Beijing said Thursday, warning it would damage a tentative thaw in relations.

Tensions are high between the world's two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days -- ending nearly 20 years of operations in the country and piling further strain on relations between the superpowers.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said China Telecom's "ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks".

But Beijing rejected the move as a "generalisation of the concept of national security, abuse of national power and malicious suppression of a Chinese company without basis in facts".

Commerce ministry spokeswoman Shu Yuting told a press briefing that China's economic and trade team has "lodged solemn representations" with the United States and that Beijing is seriously concerned by the ban.

The announcement came hours after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held trade discussions via video call that Beijing described as "pragmatic, candid and constructive".

But Shu said Thursday that the announcement from Washington had "undermined the atmosphere of cooperation" between the sides.

The latest move in the long-running standoff comes as US President Joe Biden presses ahead with a hardline trade policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach sent tensions soaring.

China Telecom spokesman Ge Yu told AFP that the FCC's decision was "disappointing".

bys/rox/axn

Related Topics

World China Washington Company Trump Beijing Shu United States From Government

Recent Stories

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ..

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ministry

6 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

8 seconds ago
 War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues l ..

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

3 minutes ago
 Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour ..

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

3 minutes ago
 PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints per ..

PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

3 minutes ago
 Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protesters rises to ..

Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protesters rises to 7: official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.