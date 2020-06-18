US Believes Outer Space Key Arena of Potential Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States believes that outer space is currently a main theater of potential conflict, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Stephen Kitay told reporters on Wednesday.

"Outer space has emerged as a key arena of potential conflict in an era of great power competition," Kitay said. "China and Russia have weaponized space and turned it into a war fighting domain. Their actions pose the greatest strategic threat with the ongoing development , testing and deployment counter space systems and the associated military doctrine designed to hold allied and US space systems at risk.

"

Last August, the United States took a major step toward creating a full-fledged US Space Force by officially launching its newest military branch, the US Space Command.

Last July, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had also acted to establish a space command by approving a division within his country's air force that will together become the Air and Space Force.

There have been concerns that the creation of the US Space Force may lead to other countries following suit, which could therefore result in the militarization of space.