US Big Tech Companies Commit to Managing Artificial Intelligence Risks - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The administration of US President Joe Biden said on Friday it had secured voluntary commitments from leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies, among whom are Google, microsoft, and OpenAI, to manage risks posed by modern technologies.

"These commitments, which the companies have chosen to undertake immediately, underscore three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI - safety, security, and trust - and mark a critical step toward developing responsible AI," the White House said in a statement.

The principle of safety means that the companies must ensure a product is safe before its release by running internal and external security testing and information sharing. The principle of security means that the firms are to invest in cybersecurity and insider threat safeguards; and the principle of trust entails raising awareness among the public about AI systems, their capabilities, limitations and areas of use, as well as using a watermarking system, the statement read.

The pledge was made by seven US companies, namely Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), Microsoft, and OpenAI, the White House said.

Artificial Intelligence, which is considered to be a disruptive technology, has also caused concerns worldwide about its possible dangers. In July 18, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that AI posed long term global risks that could cause harm on a massive scale, and called for the establishing of AI regulations.