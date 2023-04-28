US Cannot Defend Space as Secure Domain Without Allies - Pentagon Space Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States cannot defend all its strategic assets in space without working closely with its allies and partners, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said on Thursday.

"We are at a pivotal moment in space," Plumb told an Atlantic Council podcast conference. "We can't keep space as a safe, stable and secure domain on our own so we're going to have to work with our allies and partners."

The Department of Defense is also looking to harness commercial sector capabilities and research to refuel military satellites in orbit, Plumb told the conference.

"The Department of Defense doesn't have any refuel(ing) tank in space. We don't have any in-orbit services to replenish satellites when they run low on fuel. The commercial sector is working on that. And since it turns out fuel can be a limiting factor in the operational life of a satellite, there is a whole capability out there waiting (to be harnessed)," he added.

The US government also needs to declassify many of its policies to enable cooperation both with allies and the commercial sector in space to be carried out effectively in real time in order to keep up with rapidly evolving security challenges, Plumb said.