US CENTCOM to Activate Space Service Friday to Boost Space-Based Capabilities - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) this week will activate a space operations service known as SPACECENT that will help strengthen its space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings, according to a press release.

"US Central Command will activate US Space Forces - Central at MacDill Air Force Base on December 2, 2022," CENTCOM said in a press release on Wednesday.

The new service component will be known as SPACECENT and based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, the release said.

The new organization will directly report to the CENTCOM commander and is responsible for the execution of space operations within the CENTCOM area of responsibility, the release added.

CENTCOM's area of responsibility includes Northeast Africa, Central and South Asia and the middle East.