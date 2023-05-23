US commercial satellite GeoEye-1 belonging to space technology company Maxar had been taking imagery of the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod region in Russia two days before a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the area

On Monday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region and declared an anti-terrorist operation. The attack resulted in eight civilians sustaining injuries.

As stated on its website, Maxar specializes in the production and maintenance of satellites and spacecraft.

The company published a map of the area, dated May 20, while two other US satellites, Worldview-2 and Worldview-3, took images of the Grayvoronsky District on May 17 and 5.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that, after losing Bakhmut, the Ukrainian regime had resorted to terrorism by invading Grayvoronsky District. The sabotage group was blocked and eliminated, the ministry said. Kiev has denied its involvement in the attack.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Kiev's claims that it was not involved in sabotage attacks on Russian territory were "an outright lie" and blamed Ukraine's "sponsors across the ocean" for those.