UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Completes Work On Orion Crew Capsule, To Launch Spacecraft Around Moon - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 20 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Completes Work on Orion Crew Capsule, to Launch Spacecraft Around Moon - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The United States completed the work on the Orion crew capsule for the first Artemis lunar mission and will launch the spacecraft around the Moon, NASA said in a statement.

"Vice President Mike Pence visited and gave remarks in the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the agency's Apollo 11 Moon landing and announce to America the completion of NASA's Orion crew capsule for the first Artemis lunar mission," the statement said on Saturday.

NASA stressed that it would organize a test flight around the Moon to prepare for a future new manned mission to the Earth's satellite.

"Artemis 1 will launch NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket around the Moon to test the system and pave the way for landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon in five years, as well as future missions to Mars," the statement added.

Related Topics

Man Florida United States Women

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

5 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

7 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

7 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

7 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

7 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.