WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The most significant challenge for the United States from China is the pace at which the latter is developing its technology in space, US Space Force Lt. Gen. Chance Saltzman said on Wednesday.

"The most significant challenge is the pace in which they (China) are developing all their systems, it is such a broad array of the counter-space capabilities that they are pursuing," Saltzman told a briefing.

He drew attention to the speed with which China is developing space programs - from theory to practice, with systems already in orbit.

"I think our (US) challenge is going to be matching that pace," Saltzman said.

China has been investing heavily in its ambitious space program in recent years and has already made significant progress, with 40 launches this year, according to Chinese media. Seven more are planned later in the year.

Among the most significant recent launches was last month's launch of a Changzheng-2F vehicle with manned spacecraft Shenzhou-1 to the Tiangong orbital station.