US Concerned Debris Will Complicate, Raise Price of Space Missions - FCC Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States is concerned that the proliferation of debris will complicate and make more expensive future missions in space, Federal Communication Commission (FCC) head Geoffrey Starks said on Tuesday.

"I'm concerned that debris proliferation will make it tougher and much more expensive to fly a mission to space. The financial risk posed by debris will become more material that could affect, again, the availability and price of an investment," Starks said during an event at the New America think tank.

Space operators will have to devote more human, financial, technological and operational resources to managing risks that will raise the cost profile of space missions, Starks said.

Moreover, the issue of space debris can lead to more entry barriers for companies and eventually result in less competition, innovation, and dynamic of the space industry, Starks added.

In September, the United Kingdom space agency awarded funding to two UK-based companies to design the first national mission to remove space debris orbiting Earth.