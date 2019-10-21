UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned Over Russia's Technological Successes In Open Skies Treaty - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Concerned Over Russia's Technological Successes in Open Skies Treaty - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) By introducing advanced technologies into the Open Skies Treaty (OST), Russia has become five to six years ahead of its partners, and it was against this background that the US intelligence agents began to accuse Moscow of violating the treaty in order to prevent Russian observation flights over its territory, the head of Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

Earlier, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot Engel, said the United States considered to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

"We are about five to six years ahead of our partners in the direction of introducing advanced technologies into the OST," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

Ryzhkov added that the US National Security Council and the intelligence community "began to seriously think about how to prevent Russian digital flights over its territory and developed a vigorous campaign to accuse Russia of violating military agreements.

"

"Every year, the website of the US State Department publishes analyzes of the implementation of international obligations in the field of arms control, which paid considerable attention to the 'unfair' implementation of the Open Skies Treaty by Russia," the official said.

The treaty on open skies was signed in 1992 and has become one of the confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War. It has been operating since 2002 and allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights, with the aim of gathering information about military forces.

More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost the transparency of military activities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear United States From

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

4 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

4 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.