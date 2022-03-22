UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Russia's Decision To Designate Facebook, Instagram As Extremist - State Dept.

Daniyal Sohail Published March 22, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Condemns Russia's Decision to Designate Facebook, Instagram as Extremist - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States has condemned the decision by a Moscow court to designate Facebook and Instagram and their parent company Meta as "extremist" after the US media giant allowed users to target Russian politicians and military personnel amid the conflict in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"We condemn a Moscow court's decision to designate Meta, including Facebook and Instagram, as "extremist." This assault on access to information must stop," Price said via Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Tverskoy district court of Moscow ruled to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russian for extremism.

The court said that the decision will be enforced immediately. At the same time, it was specified that the ban on Meta's activities will not apply to the WhatsApp messenger.

Last week, a Moscow district court told Sputnik that it had received a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia on the recognition of Meta as an extremist organization in the wake of the company allowing publication of calls for violence against the Russian military on its social media platforms amid the military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Same Price United States Media From WhatsApp Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

3 hours ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

3 hours ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

3 hours ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

3 hours ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>