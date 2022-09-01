UrduPoint.com

US Conducting Technological Blockade By Restricting Computer Chips Trade - Beijing

Daniyal Sohail Published September 01, 2022 | 07:41 PM

US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade - Beijing

The United States is conducting a technological blockade by restricting the trade of computer chips to Russia and China and trying to monopolize modern global technologies, with the move "doomed to failure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The United States is conducting a technological blockade by restricting the trade of computer chips to Russia and China and trying to monopolize modern global technologies, with the move "doomed to failure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"The US' approach is typical for technological hegemony. The US again and again is generalizing the concept of national security, misusing the state's power and attempting to use its technological privileges to curb and suppress the advancement of emerging economies and developing countries," Wang said at a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that these actions violate the rules of market economy and international trade order as well as undermine the stability of global production and supply chains, adding that the US' move is "doomed to failure.

"

US technology company Nvidia said on Thursday that Washington had imposed restrictions on the sale of a number of high-tech computer chips to Russia and China fearing they can be used for military purposes. The high-tech products of another US company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), reportedly came under restrictions as well.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

