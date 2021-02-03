UrduPoint.com
US Congressman Calls On Psaki To Apologize For 'Disgraceful' Remark About Space Force

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

US Congressman Calls on Psaki to Apologize for 'Disgraceful' Remark About Space Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Mike Rogers, the top Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee, has called on White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki to "immediately apologize" for her remarks about the US Space Force that were regarded as demeaning.

On Tuesday, Psaki was asked about US President Joe Biden's plans on the future of the Space Force. The spokeswoman answered that the Space Force was a "plane of today," reportedly referring to a question regarding the Air Force One aircraft color scheme that she answered at one of previous briefings. The answer sparked criticism among lawmakers from states connected with the space industry, who believe that the remark diminished the role of the space force.

"It's concerning to see the Biden administration's press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I'm sure China would find funny .

.. Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment," Rogers said, as quoted by the Politico news outlet late on Tuesday.

Another Republican member of the House of Representatives, Michael Waltz, called Psaki's remark "another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel."

Responding to the wave of criticism, Psaki wrote on her Twitter page that the White House was looking forward to the further work of the Space Force, and invited its representatives to visit the briefing room and inform the administration about its important work.

