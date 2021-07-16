US Considering How To Restore Internet Access In Cuba - Biden
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States is considering whether it has the technological means to restore internet access for the Cuban people, US President Joe Biden said.
"We are considering whether we have the technological ability to reinstate that access," Biden said during a press conference on Thursday.
The Cuban authorities cut internet access in an attempt to crack down on protests in the country.