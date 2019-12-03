US Considering Probe Into Digital Services Taxes of Austria, Italy, Turkey - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United State is considering opening investigations into digital services taxes of Austria, Italy, and Turkey, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said in a press release.

"Indeed, USTR is exploring whether to open Section 301 investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy, and Turkey," Lighthizer said in the release on Monday.