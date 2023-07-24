US Corporations Control Internet for Sake of Global Dominance - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The US corporations pretty much single-handedly control internet for sake of their global dominance, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday, adding that BRICS needs to move towards internationalization of internet governance.

"Today, Internet governance remains effectively under the sole control of American corporations.

Through this monopoly of Internet regulation, the US is furthering its neo-colonial claims to global dominance," Patrushev said at the BRICS meeting in South Africa, as quoted by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

The official added that it is important for BRICS and their partners to move "towards the internationalization of the management of the global network, increasing the representation and role of developing states in these processes."