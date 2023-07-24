Open Menu

US Corporations Control Internet For Sake Of Global Dominance - Moscow

Daniyal Sohail Published July 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

US Corporations Control Internet for Sake of Global Dominance - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The US corporations pretty much single-handedly control internet for sake of their global dominance, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday, adding that BRICS needs to move towards internationalization of internet governance.

"Today, Internet governance remains effectively under the sole control of American corporations.

Through this monopoly of Internet regulation, the US is furthering its neo-colonial claims to global dominance," Patrushev said at the BRICS meeting in South Africa, as quoted by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

The official added that it is important for BRICS and their partners to move "towards the internationalization of the management of the global network, increasing the representation and role of developing states in these processes."

Related Topics

Internet Russia South Africa

Recent Stories

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

15 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

15 minutes ago
 US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through ..

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

15 minutes ago
 Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

24 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

25 minutes ago
Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

33 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

33 minutes ago
 MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

45 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

45 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology