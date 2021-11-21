US Cygnus Cargo Craft Leaves ISS After 3 Months in Orbit - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus cargo ship has left the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday after completing its three-month mission, according to a NASA live broadcast.

In August, Cygnus brought roughly 8,200 Pounds of cargo for the ISS crew, including supplies, research equipment and hardware.

On the way back, the ship has taken with it waste materials and debris from orbit.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 16:01 GMT.

NASA expects the ship to stay in orbit until December 15 to run an experiment to measure thermal protection.