UrduPoint.com

US Cygnus Cargo Craft Leaves ISS After 3 Months In Orbit - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 38 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Cygnus Cargo Craft Leaves ISS After 3 Months in Orbit - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus cargo ship has left the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday after completing its three-month mission, according to a NASA live broadcast.

In August, Cygnus brought roughly 8,200 Pounds of cargo for the ISS crew, including supplies, research equipment and hardware.

On the way back, the ship has taken with it waste materials and debris from orbit.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 16:01 GMT.

NASA expects the ship to stay in orbit until December 15 to run an experiment to measure thermal protection.

Related Topics

August December From

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

1 hour ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

2 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

2 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

2 hours ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.