US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Disengages From ISS On Final Unmanned Mission

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:19 PM

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Disengages From ISS on Final Unmanned Mission

The US unmanned Cygnus spacecraft departed from the International Space Station on Monday, an event live-streamed by NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The US unmanned Cygnus spacecraft departed from the International Space Station on Monday, an event live-streamed by NASA.

Cygnus disengaged from the ISS at 12:06 p.m. EST (4:06 GMT) on the Unity module of the Canadarm2 robotic arm and then flight controllers initiated a three-minute departure burn 260 statute miles above the North Pacific Ocean.

Within 24 hours of its release, Cygnus will begin its secondary mission, hosting the Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiment - IV (Saffire-IV) to study fire in microgravity and will deploy a series of payloads, according to NASA.

Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus' deorbit to burn up in Earth's atmosphere Friday, May 29, or Saturday, May 30, NASA has said.

Cygnus arrived at the ISS on February February 18 with 7,500 Pounds of supplies and science experiments following its launch on Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

