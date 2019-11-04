UrduPoint.com
US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Docks With ISS - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:54 PM

US Cygnus spacecraft arrived on Monday at the International Space Station (ISS) and delivered 3.7 tonnes of science and research, crew supplies, and hardware, NASA reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) US Cygnus spacecraft arrived on Monday at the International Space Station (ISS) and delivered 3.7 tonnes of science and research, crew supplies, and hardware, NASA reported.

The spacecraft was launched on Antares 230+ rocket from the Virginia Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on November 2.

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch of NASA used the space station's robotic arm to capture Cygnus. The spacecraft is expected to remain at the ISS until January 13, 2020.

The delivered cargo, in particular, includes the so-called AstroRad Vest designed to protect astronauts from radiation caused by unpredictable solar particle events; the Zero-G Oven designed for cooking in gravity; and equipment for 3D printing with recycled materials.

