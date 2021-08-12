US Cygnus NG-16 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks With ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US NG-16 Cygnus cargo spacecraft on Thursday successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS), according to a live broadcast by NASA.

The spaceship docked with the station approximately at 6.07 a.m.

EST (10:07 GMT) with the help of the Canadarm2 robot manipulator.

The Antares rocket carrying Cygnus was launched from the spaceport in Virginia on Wednesday. The mission will supply equipment and food for the ISS crew. Cygnus will undock from the station after three months, later burning in in Earth's atmosphere.