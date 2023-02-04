US Defense Department Seeking Trainers for Radars Promised to Ukraine - Notice

The US Defense Department is seeking individuals to help train Ukrainian forces on radar systems promised to Kiev under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, Navy Air Systems Command said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US Defense Department is seeking individuals to help train Ukrainian forces on radar systems promised to Kiev under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, Navy Air Systems Command said on Friday.

The Pentagon is seeking to procure two weeks of operation and maintenance training on the AN/ZPY-8 Radar, to take place in Poland, Naval Air Systems Command said in a notice.

Trainers must be knowledgeable on the radar system, including fundamentals of imaging, theory of operations, diagnostics and corrective action, the notice said.

Interested parties may submit a statement identifying their capability on or before February 20, 2023, the notice said.

The anticipated period of performance will be in fiscal year 2023, the notice added.