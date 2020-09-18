UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Giant Wins $298Mln To Build Space Force Satellite - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Defense Giant Wins $298Mln to Build Space Force Satellite - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Space Force awarded defense contractor Northrop Grumman nearly $300 million to build a new military satellite, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by the US Space Force for the rapid prototyping phase of the Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program to develop a modernized strategic communications space segment with enhanced resilience and cybersecurity capabilities," the release said.

The company also said the contract for the new military satellite was worth $298 million.

The ESS will allow satellites - especially in polar regions - to survive hacking and jamming attempts by adversaries, the release added.

During the rapid prototyping phase, the company will deliver a preliminary design for the ESS for a ground-based demonstration, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Million Satellites Hacking

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

1 hour ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

2 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

2 hours ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.