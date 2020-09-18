US Defense Giant Wins $298Mln to Build Space Force Satellite - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Space Force awarded defense contractor Northrop Grumman nearly $300 million to build a new military satellite, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a contract by the US Space Force for the rapid prototyping phase of the Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program to develop a modernized strategic communications space segment with enhanced resilience and cybersecurity capabilities," the release said.

The company also said the contract for the new military satellite was worth $298 million.

The ESS will allow satellites - especially in polar regions - to survive hacking and jamming attempts by adversaries, the release added.

During the rapid prototyping phase, the company will deliver a preliminary design for the ESS for a ground-based demonstration, according to the release.