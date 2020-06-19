MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The US Defense Space Strategy confirms Washington's aggressive policy in this area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We paid our attention to the unclassified summary of the Defense Space Strategy published by the US Department of Defense, which defines the priorities in space for the military for the next ten years, as well as outlines ways to implement them," the statement says.

The ministry emphasized that "the document confirms Washington's aggressive policy in the space sector."

"The ultimate goal is clearly defined to 'ensure space superiority' of the United States. In this regard, the Pentagon will focus on the military use of outer space potential. The space is seen by the US side as an arena for warfare (this is presented as a fait accompli). It is emphasized that the use of space by the United States, its allies and partners, should be supported by military force, and not only for defensive purposes to deter, but also to 'defeat adversary hostile use of space,'" the ministry said.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that in the context of these tasks, Washington plans to upgrade the US Space Force, plan a wide range of space operations in case of conflict, update the rules for the use of force, develop promising military systems, and train qualified personnel.

The United States baselessly accused Russia and China of presenting "the greatest strategic threat" in the space sector, the ministry said.

"Washington resorts to the usual tactics of blaming others as a justification for the implementation of a destructive policy that provokes an arms race in the space and destabilizes the situation in the field of international security," it said.

"They do not disdain to directly distort facts, suggesting to the global community and the US public that Moscow and Beijing supposedly 'weaponized' space. They refer without any specification to provisions of the Russian Military Doctrine of 2014 ... Of course, there is nothing like that in the Russian Military Doctrine," the ministry said.

Russia confirms its readiness to conduct a dialogue with the United States on problems and mutual concerns regarding space activities, it said.

"We see an opportunity to address mutual concerns in the framework of a full-fledged substantive Russian-US dialogue on a wide range of issues of safety of space activities, an agreement on the organization of which was reached as early as January 16. We confirm our readiness to discuss all issues of space activities with participation of representatives of interested departments and organizations of both sides," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the United States to take a responsible position.

"We remind you that all of Washington's previous attempts to secure superiority in the military sphere invariably ended in increased tension and dangerous turns in the arms race. Armed confrontation in space may have detrimental consequences for international security and strategic stability," the ministry said.