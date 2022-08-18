US Delays SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departure From Space Station to Friday - NASA

Flight directors have decided to delay the undocking and return to earth of the unmanned SpaceX Dragon cargo ship from the International Space Station (ISS) for a day until Friday because of concerns about weather in its Atlantic Ocean splashdown area, NASA said in an official blog on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Flight directors have decided to delay the undocking and return to earth of the unmanned SpaceX Dragon cargo ship from the International Space Station (ISS) for a day until Friday because of concerns about weather in its Atlantic Ocean splashdown area, NASA said in an official blog on Thursday.

"NASA and SpaceX are postponing the Thursday, Aug.

18 undocking of a SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft from the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions, including an elevated chance of precipitation at the splashdown sites," the blog said.

Mission engineers now plan to detach the Dragon from the ISS and start the descent process at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (15:05 GMT) on Friday, NASA said.

After re-entering Earth's atmosphere, the spacecraft will then make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida on Saturday, the blog added.