US Deploys New Technology to Scan Air Passengers - TSA Officials

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced new, more advanced scanners and other technology to more effectively monitor airline passengers for concealed weapons, two senior officials told Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced new, more advanced scanners and other technology to more effectively monitor airline passengers for concealed weapons, two senior officials told Congress on Tuesday.

"Major technological advancements include Computed Tomography, or CT [which] produces high-quality 3-D images," TSA Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations Darby LaJoye and agency Executive Assistant Administrator for Law Enforcement Michael Ondocin said in prepared testimony.

The images can be rotated up to 360 degrees on three axes for a more thorough visual analysis of a carry-on bag's contents and they reduce the need to touch or manually check bags," LaJoye and Ondocin told the US House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security.

In addition, "new Credential Authentication Technology, or CAT, machines automatically verify five identification documents presented by passengers during the security screening process and confirm a passenger's flight information and vetting status without the need for our officers to see a boarding pass," the officials said.

As of early July, TSA has deployed 300 CT systems at 141 airports and four laboratories, as well as 1,053 CAT units at 119 airports and two laboratories, the officials added.