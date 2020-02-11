UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Detects Russian Spacecraft Shadowing American Spy Satellites - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Detects Russian Spacecraft Shadowing American Spy Satellites - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A pair of maneuvering Russian satellites allegedly began following an American spy satellite shortly after it was launched, commander of the new Space Force General John Raymond told Time magazine in a report published Monday.

The confrontation marks the first time the US military has publicly identified a direct threat to a specific American satellite by an adversary, the report said.

At times, the Russian satellites moved to within 100 miles of the American target, the report added.

The incident parallels Russia's terrestrial encounters with the US and its allies, including close calls between soldiers, fighter jets and warships around the world, according to the report.

Related Topics

World Russia Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

13 minutes ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

1 hour ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

1 hour ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

20 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.