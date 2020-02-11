US Detects Russian Spacecraft Shadowing American Spy Satellites - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A pair of maneuvering Russian satellites allegedly began following an American spy satellite shortly after it was launched, commander of the new Space Force General John Raymond told Time magazine in a report published Monday.

The confrontation marks the first time the US military has publicly identified a direct threat to a specific American satellite by an adversary, the report said.

At times, the Russian satellites moved to within 100 miles of the American target, the report added.

The incident parallels Russia's terrestrial encounters with the US and its allies, including close calls between soldiers, fighter jets and warships around the world, according to the report.