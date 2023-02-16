US Developing Military Spacecraft to Disable Russian Satellites - Russian General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States is developing small combat spacecraft which are capable of disabling Russian satellites and whose deployment can be disguised under the launch of OneWeb or Starlink spacecraft, Russian Military Space academy chief Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk said Thursday.

"At the present stage, they (the US) are developing so-called small combat space vehicles; some samples already are ready and being tested. They are capable of carrying out a stealthy maneuver to approach our spacecraft and disable it, in any environment and at any time," Nestechuk said at a round table discussing the 40th anniversary of the US Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) at the Russian upper house.

US small combat spacecraft can be launched as part of multi-satellite low-orbit communication systems such as OneWeb or Starlink, on board the reusable X-37B-type carrier rocket, which is already in frequent use today, Nestechuk said.

"This, in turn, forms the threat of a space attack on our country's critical spacecraft. What does it mean to knock out a spacecraft that provides communications, telecommunications? It means to lose control, first of all, over the strategic nuclear forces, something we cannot allow to happen," Nestechuk added.

The Strategic Defense Initiative, an anti-ballistic missile program to shoot down nuclear missiles from space, was proposed by former US President Ronald Reagan in a nationwide television address in 1983. SDI, sometimes nicknamed Star Wars program, was aimed at creating a space-based shield that would render nuclear missiles obsolete.