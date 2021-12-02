US Earmarks $13Mln For Energy Efficient Technologies in Federal Buildings - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US government budgeted $13 million to reduce emissions at 17 federal facilities through retrofits and storage technologies, the Energy Department said.

"The projects will use energy performance contracts at no additional up-front cost to the government and will lower energy and water utility bills by more than $30 million annually while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 200,000 metric tons," the Energy Department said a press release explaining the initiative on Wednesday.

Agencies participating in the program will install both traditional energy-efficiency measures and renewable energy technologies, such as solar photovoltaics, while deploying innovative energy-conservation measures like battery energy storage systems, lighting efficiency, electric vehicle supply equipment, and biofuels, the release said.

In recent years, the federal government has prioritized the energy efficiency of federal property. In 2018, it spent $16.6 billion for energy used in more than 350,000 buildings and 600,000 over-the-road vehicles, as well as aircraft, ships, and other equipment, the release added.

Agencies in the latest effort include the US Coast Guard, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Aviation Administration and US Customs and Border Protection, according to the release.