UrduPoint.com

US Earmarks $13Mln For Energy Efficient Technologies In Federal Buildings - Energy Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Earmarks $13Mln For Energy Efficient Technologies in Federal Buildings - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US government budgeted $13 million to reduce emissions at 17 federal facilities through retrofits and storage technologies, the Energy Department said.

"The projects will use energy performance contracts at no additional up-front cost to the government and will lower energy and water utility bills by more than $30 million annually while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 200,000 metric tons," the Energy Department said a press release explaining the initiative on Wednesday.

Agencies participating in the program will install both traditional energy-efficiency measures and renewable energy technologies, such as solar photovoltaics, while deploying innovative energy-conservation measures like battery energy storage systems, lighting efficiency, electric vehicle supply equipment, and biofuels, the release said.

In recent years, the federal government has prioritized the energy efficiency of federal property. In 2018, it spent $16.6 billion for energy used in more than 350,000 buildings and 600,000 over-the-road vehicles, as well as aircraft, ships, and other equipment, the release added.

Agencies in the latest effort include the US Coast Guard, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Aviation Administration and US Customs and Border Protection, according to the release.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles Vehicle Border Gas 2018 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.