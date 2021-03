US Earmarks $18Mln For Particle Accelerator Technology Research, Training - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US universities and national laboratories will receive an additional $18 billion for research with sub-atomic particle accelerators - a critical tool in past scientific and medical discoveries, the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"Accelerator-based technologies are all around us, from new medical therapies to ways to make solar panels and we've only scratched the surface of their potential," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release.

Particle accelerators produce beams of charged particles such as electrons and protons - a technology that is used in medical imaging and cancer therapy, semiconductor manufacturing and clean-energy technologies such as solar panels, the release said.

The funding package includes up to $6 million to advance particle research for medical, energy, industrial, and security applications, the release added.

Another $7 million will be awarded by the Energy Department's Office of Nuclear Physics for research to improve accelerator performance, the release said.

An additional $5 million will fund university-based training programs for the next generation of particle physicists, according to the release.