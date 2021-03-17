UrduPoint.com
US Earmarks $18Mln For Particle Accelerator Technology Research, Training - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US universities and national laboratories will receive an additional $18 billion for research with sub-atomic particle accelerators - a critical tool in past scientific and medical discoveries, the Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"Accelerator-based technologies are all around us, from new medical therapies to ways to make solar panels ” and we've only scratched the surface of their potential," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release.

Particle accelerators produce beams of charged particles such as electrons and protons - a technology that is used in medical imaging and cancer therapy, semiconductor manufacturing and clean-energy technologies such as solar panels, the release said.

The funding package includes up to $6 million to advance particle research for medical, energy, industrial, and security applications, the release added.

Another $7 million will be awarded by the Energy Department's Office of Nuclear Physics for research to improve accelerator performance, the release said.

An additional $5 million will fund university-based training programs for the next generation of particle physicists, according to the release.

