US Earmarks $61Mln For Research on Quantum Information Technology - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The US government will invest $61 million to support the eventual creation of an internet based on quantum computers, the Energy Department said.

"Today's new awards will pursue goals to create new quantum devices and develop a quantum internet," the Energy Department said in a press release on Thursday. "A quantum internet would enable linking together future quantum sensors and sharing data between quantum computers while providing a new level of security."

The $61 million initiative includes awards of $30 million for five Energy Department nano-scale science research centers that are seeking new advances in nanotechnology and quantum information science (QIS), the release said.

Another $25 million will fund research on quantum-information testbeds, infrastructure needed as the bases of a future quantum internet, the release added.

QIS attempts to use molecules, atoms, parts of atoms and light to replace the millions of on-off switches in conventional computers, according to the release.