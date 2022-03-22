US Energy Department Directs $2.4Mln for Next-Generation Energy Storage Technologies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The US Department of Energy said on Monday it will direct $2.4 million in funding to three projects that will push novel thermal and hydrogen energy storage technology.

"Today, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced $2.4 million in funding for three projects to advance novel thermal and hydrogen energy storage technologies toward increased duration, reliability and affordability," the press release said.

Administration officials said the investment will help the country move away from fossil fuels and support the Biden administration's goal of a fully carbon-free electricity grid by 2035.

The projects include a study of high-temperature thermal energy storage technology operated with sand (quartz or silica) as a storage medium to be used at Ernest C. Gaston Electric Generating Plant in Wilsonville, Alabama; a project on the storage of more than 54 megawatt-hours of energy as clean hydrogen produced using natural gas with carbon capture and storage; and research into a cost-effective steel-concrete composite hydrogen energy storage prototype integrated with existing or new coal- and gas-fueled electricity generating units.