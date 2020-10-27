UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Enlists Allies In Militarization Of Space To Counter China, Russia - Space Force Chief

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Enlists Allies in Militarization of Space to Counter China, Russia - Space Force Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The US Space Command, which includes all branches in the armed forces, has opened training programs, war gaming and data sharing with space agencies in allied nations for the first time,  commanding General John Raymond said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"Our job is to make sure we don't get overtaken by Russia and China," Raymond said. "We didn't have partners in space historically on the military side because we really didn't need them."

Raymond cited weapons being developed by both nations to jam space-based communications, as well as weapons designed for "kinetic destruction" of satellites and other assets.

"We have opened up significantly more training opportunities for allied partners, we play war games together with our allied partners, we're developing modes of behavior with our allied partners, we share data broadly with our allied partners, our operations centers are connected together," Raymond said.

As examples, Raymond cited two US Space Force payloads placed on Norwegian satellites, which saved tremendous funds while allowing deployment more quickly than if the force waited for US-built satellites to become available.

Another Space Force payload, Raymond said, was launched on a Japanese satellite.

In addition, the United States is developing joint command and control systems with allies because operations centers are already linked, Raymond added.

The Space Force was recently established as the fifth branch of the US armed services to provide forces and assets for Space Command, with both units led by Raymond. The Space Command consists of officers from all services, much like other combatant commands such as Transportation Command or Strategic Command.

Related Topics

Russia China Job United States All From Share Satellites

Recent Stories

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

4 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

31 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

6 minutes ago

Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.