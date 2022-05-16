UrduPoint.com

US, EU To Deepen Information Sharing On Exports Of Critical Technology - Senior Official

May 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council (US-EU TTC) will deepen information sharing on exports of critical technology among other things during this week's ministerial in Paris, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"You're going to see us deepen this (TTC) partnership and announce a number of key outcomes, including deeper information sharing on exports of critical US, EU technology, commitment to develop a joint roadmap on evaluation and measurement tools for trustworthy artificial intelligence and risk management," the official said.

The US-EU TTC second ministerial meeting is taking place on May 15-16 in Segway technology hub near Paris, France. In June, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel established the US-EU TTC to promote the transatlantic trade and investment.

