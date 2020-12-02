UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expanding Private Sector Partnerships To Keep Up In Space - Air Force Secretary

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Expanding Private Sector Partnerships to Keep Up in Space - Air Force Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US Department of Defense is expanding its partnerships with private industry in the high tech sector to speed up the development of military systems in space, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett told a Chamber of Commerce Space Launch conference on Tuesday.

"We are very much expanding our commercial suppliers," Barrett said. "All need to be flying and fielding faster... The system was built for the old gears age and we have to move at the speed of electrons for the new age."

The new military-private sector development partnerships covered the areas of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), data analytics, communications, navigation, alert systems and missile warning, the Air Force secretary said.

Chief of Space Operations General John "Jay" Raymond said his force was working to "leverage" the resources and more rapid turnaround capabilities of the private sector to an unprecedented degree.

The US Space Force, he added, would rely more heavily on commercial providers for such activities as space domain awareness and in-orbit servicing of systems as well as the more traditional fields of commercial cooperation such as launch activities and satellite communications (SATCOM).

Related Topics

Alert Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

49 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

49 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

49 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

49 minutes ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

49 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.