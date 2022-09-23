UrduPoint.com

US Expands License For Internet Services In Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

Daniyal Sohail Published September 23, 2022 | 08:36 PM

US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran during a government crackdown on internet access amid mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran during a government crackdown on internet access amid mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," Adeyemo said in a press release. "Today, Treasury is announcing the expansion of Iran General License D-2, which will expand the range of internet services available to Iranians. With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government's efforts to surveil and censor them."

The Iranian government has cut off internet access for most of its citizens amid a violent crackdown on protests following the death of 22-year-old Amini while she was in custody of the country's Morality Police.

The expanded license authorizes technology companies to offer Iranians more secure, external internet service options, such as Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service, the release said.

The license extends authorized categories of software and services to include social media platforms, collaboration platforms, video conferencing and cloud-based services in support of such services, the release added.

The license also covers tools that incorporate communication functions and are often included with authorized items or services; for example, online maps, e-gaming, e-learning platforms, automated translation, web maps and user authentication services, according to the release.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Police Technology Iran Social Media United States Elon Musk Government

Recent Stories

Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarc ..

Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarchy': Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony B ..

Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony Blinken's father

7 minutes ago
 Man killed in group clash

Man killed in group clash

7 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls for Undertaking Reform of 'Morally ..

Guterres Calls for Undertaking Reform of 'Morally Bankrupt' Global Financial Sys ..

7 minutes ago
 DC distributes 18 motorcycles among FPC officials

DC distributes 18 motorcycles among FPC officials

7 minutes ago
 Two BISP agents arrested for illegal deduction in ..

Two BISP agents arrested for illegal deduction in BISP payment

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.