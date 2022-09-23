US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran during a government crackdown on internet access amid mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran during a government crackdown on internet access amid mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," Adeyemo said in a press release. "Today, Treasury is announcing the expansion of Iran General License D-2, which will expand the range of internet services available to Iranians. With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government's efforts to surveil and censor them."

The Iranian government has cut off internet access for most of its citizens amid a violent crackdown on protests following the death of 22-year-old Amini while she was in custody of the country's Morality Police.

The expanded license authorizes technology companies to offer Iranians more secure, external internet service options, such as Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service, the release said.

The license extends authorized categories of software and services to include social media platforms, collaboration platforms, video conferencing and cloud-based services in support of such services, the release added.

The license also covers tools that incorporate communication functions and are often included with authorized items or services; for example, online maps, e-gaming, e-learning platforms, automated translation, web maps and user authentication services, according to the release.