UrduPoint.com

US Expands License For Internet Services In Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

Daniyal Sohail Published September 23, 2022 | 11:08 PM

US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran amid a government crackdown on internet access during mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Treasury Department has issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran amid a government crackdown on internet access during mass protests, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," Adeyemo said in a press release. "Today, Treasury is announcing the expansion of Iran General License D-2, which will expand the range of internet services available to Iranians. With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government's efforts to surveil and censor them."

The Iranian government has cut off internet access for most of its citizens amid a violent crackdown on protests following the death of 22-year-old Amini while she was in the custody of the country's Morality Police.

The expanded license authorizes technology companies to offer Iranians more secure, external internet service options, the release said.

A senior Treasury Department official said during a press briefing on Friday that the idea behind the issuance of a new license was to update and expand the list of authorized communication tools to match modern time technologies that were not covered by the general license D-1.

The official explained that some services and hardware are not covered by the new general license, meaning that interested companies will have to apply for specific licenses as in the case with Elon Musk's Starlink satellite services.

"Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be a commercial grade and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license (D-2). So that would be something that they would need to write into Treasury for," the Treasury Department official said.

The release said that the license extends authorized categories of software and services to include social media platforms, collaboration platforms, video conferencing, and most importantly cloud-based services in support of such services.

The license also covers tools that incorporate communication functions and are often included with authorized items or services; for example, online maps, e-gaming, e-learning platforms, automated translation, web maps, and user authentication services, the release added.

The Treasury Department clarified that general license D-2 does not authorize the importation into the United States of Iranian-origin software or the dealing in such software, including the hosting of Iranian-origin software on a mobile application store.

On Monday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he will seek an exemption from US sanctions on Iran in order to allow his company to provide internet service to people in the country.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Police Technology Iran Mobile Social Media Company United States Elon Musk SpaceX From Government

Recent Stories

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth ter ..

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth term: vice president

47 seconds ago
 SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

48 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

50 seconds ago
 Tsitsipas shrugs off fiery Laver Cup protest to gi ..

Tsitsipas shrugs off fiery Laver Cup protest to give Europe 2-0 lead

55 seconds ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Voter Turnout Over 15 ..

Kherson Region Official Says Voter Turnout Over 15% During First Day of Referend ..

5 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Release Gasoline, Diesel Stocks Fro ..

Switzerland to Release Gasoline, Diesel Stocks From October 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.