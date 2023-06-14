UrduPoint.com

US Expects China To Raise Concerns With Blinken About US Technology Policy - Official

Daniyal Sohail Published June 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States expects China to raise concerns with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about US technology policy, including with regard to semiconductors, during his visit to the country later this week, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"We do believe that China has concerns about elements of our technology policy, with regard to semiconductors, the number of high-end technologies uses, some of our activities with allies and partners, and we believe that those issues will be raised directly with Secretary Blinken and we will defend and explain our activities to date, and what to expect in the future," Campbell said during a press briefing.

