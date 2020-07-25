US Eyes Communications Channel With Russia on Space Activities - Assistant Secretary Ford

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The United States and Russia could benefit from having a communications channel for addressing concerns over space activity, US Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Dr. Christopher A. Ford said on Friday ahead of bilateral talks in Vienna next week.

"We've had a lot of experience over the years working with folks such as our Soviet counterparts back in the Cold War on how to manage incidents that may occur in communications channels ... There isn't yet that kind of communications channel linkage or practice, if you will, in the space arena. And perhaps it's something to look into," Ford told reporters during a telephonic briefing on the upcoming talks.

The United States and Russia will hold the meeting for bilateral space security exchange in Vienna on July 27.