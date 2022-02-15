WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that it has pushed back the target date for finishing an environmental review of SpaceX's proposed launch program in Texas to March 28.

"The FAA is announcing that the new target date to complete its environmental review of the SpaceX Starship / Super Heavy is now March 28, 2022. The previous target date was Feb. 28, 2022," the release said.

The FAA stresses in the release that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued to SpaceX.

"The environmental review is just one part of the FAA commercial space licensing process," the release said. "SpaceX must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements."

The FAA revealed that it has received more than 19,000 public comments on the draft environmental review.

Moreover, the release added, the FAA is continuing consultation and coordination with other agencies.